VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.51

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and traded as low as $62.40. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 1,020,887 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $182.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.16. The company has a quick ratio of 43.49, a current ratio of 43.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30.

In other VPC Specialty Lending Investments news, insider Richard Levy bought 68,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £45,716.78 ($56,259.88).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

