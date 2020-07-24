IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

IGEN Networks Corp (OTCMKTS:IGEN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 23,737,794 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based services to protect and manage mobile assets. It ofers applications that allow consumers to have an acces to real-time information for the internet-of-things enabled assets. The company was founded on November 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

