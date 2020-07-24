SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.34

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $5.98. SINO LD LTD/S shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 230 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SINO LD LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

