Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.69. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 475,000 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 4,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000.

