Mysale Group (LON:MYSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Mysale Group PLC (LON:MYSL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.21. Mysale Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mysale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail Websites. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, health and beauty products, and homeware items.

