WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $17.04. WYNN MACAU LTD/S shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 17,690 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

WYNN MACAU LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

