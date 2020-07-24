IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (OTCMKTS:IAALF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 7,256 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.