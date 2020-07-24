SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.87

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.83. SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 201,101 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

About SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. It offers transactional and savings accounts, business, currency, and corporate accounts; mortgage and private loans; mutual funds; and pension products.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.