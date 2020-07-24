Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.86. Cairn Homes shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,273,788 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 18.41.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.