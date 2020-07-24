Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.00

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and traded as low as $142.40. Equiniti Group shares last traded at $145.60, with a volume of 187,332 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.26)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The stock has a market cap of $539.52 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider John Stier purchased 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,228.65). Also, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 1,209 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.41 ($2,216.85).

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

