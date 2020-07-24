Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and traded as low as $142.40. Equiniti Group shares last traded at $145.60, with a volume of 187,332 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 265 ($3.26)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225 ($2.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The stock has a market cap of $539.52 million and a PE ratio of 17.62.

In other Equiniti Group news, insider John Stier purchased 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,228.65). Also, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 1,209 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.41 ($2,216.85).

Equiniti Group Company Profile (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report