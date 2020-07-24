Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.40. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Petroleum Geo-Services ASA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.41.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.