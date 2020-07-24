Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.29

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.18. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 24,949 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIF shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $228.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

