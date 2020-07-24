Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.29

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $14.18. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 24,949 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIF shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $228.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Infrastructure Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report