Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.32

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $10.20. Evgen Pharma shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1,748,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Evgen Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)).

About Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.