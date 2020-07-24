WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $2.29. WM Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 2,455 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

