WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.41

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $5.70. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 129,401 shares trading hands.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

