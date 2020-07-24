Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

