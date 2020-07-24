Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Belden by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,511,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Belden by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Belden by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,220,000.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

