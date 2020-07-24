Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

