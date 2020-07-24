Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 20,648 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 148.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

