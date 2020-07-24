Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $985,000 Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $272.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

