Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 14,334 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,371,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $45.88 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

