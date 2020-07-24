Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,039 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

NYSE LHX opened at $172.67 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

