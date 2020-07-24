Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

