Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.