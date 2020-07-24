Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $935,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

