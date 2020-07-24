Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,813 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

