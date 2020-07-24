Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $3,467,886.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,878,029.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

