Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,631 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,268.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $22.07 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

