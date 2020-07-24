Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $4.56 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 127,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 387.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 284.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.