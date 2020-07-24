Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 417,433 Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETY. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,863,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Shares of ETY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

