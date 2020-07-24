Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of GMS worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

GMS stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 2.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

