Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,254 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.91 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

