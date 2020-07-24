Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

