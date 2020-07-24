Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,173,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

