Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $150.26 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

