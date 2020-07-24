Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 83,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.30.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $311.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

