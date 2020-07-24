Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Sunoco worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 92.1% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSE:SUN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.