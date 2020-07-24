Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,896 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

