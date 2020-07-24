Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,430 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of D stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

