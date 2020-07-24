BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,745 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,496,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 259,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 429,779 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 727,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 480,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

