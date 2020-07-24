BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

