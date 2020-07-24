BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,973,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 784,759 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461,451 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 132.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.01. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

