BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,257 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

