BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

