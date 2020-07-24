BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.