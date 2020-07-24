BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

