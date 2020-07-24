BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 605,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.