BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.44.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.