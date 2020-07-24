Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $17.31 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.