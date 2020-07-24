BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,128,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 90,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

